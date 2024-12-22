Steph Curry

Steph calls out fan after Dubs-Wolves for stealing shoes from kid

By Joaquin Ruiz

Warriors superstar Steph Curry brought the energy in Golden State’s 113-103 win over big-time wing Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night at Target Center.

Curry finished with a game-high 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 7 of 16 from 3-point land. He also iced the night with a self-led 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter.

But the 10-time NBA All-Star’s biggest impact on Saturday didn’t make the box score. Instead, Curry showed why he is a fan favorite in a viral postgame clip making rounds across the basketball world.

As seen in the video, Curry attempted to give his shoes to a young fan after the win. And unfortunately, there’s always that one guy. 

An older fan presumably tried to take the Curry-gifted shoes from the designated child. However, the baby-faced assassin wasn’t having it.

“Hey,” Curry yelled while pointing at the fans of interest in the crowd. “Yo. Give [the shoes] to him.”

The video ended before any outcome of the interaction was recorded. Surely, Curry’s directives forced the fan to do the right thing.

Regardless, Curry brought all the good vibes to Minnesota.

Here he is dancing away during a timeout.

And here he is, after that self-led 11-0 run, making the Timberwolves question why they even play basketball.

Curry is much more than an athlete. His humanitarian side was on full display, as were Curry’s efforts for the children.

