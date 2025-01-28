Trayce Jackson-Davis

Two young Warriors players selected to NBA Rising Stars Game

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.
  • Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Multiple Warriors players will represent the organization at NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After superstar guard Steph Curry was named an NBA All-Star Game starter, second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis and was one of the young players selected to the 2025 Rising Stars Game, which takes place on Feb. 14 in San Francisco.

Warriors rookie guard Pat Spencer also was selected as a G League representative from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This will be Jackson-Davis' first and only Rising Stars Game nod, after Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski represented Golden State in last year's contest.

In 44 games (36 starts) this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 57.1-percent shooting in 20 minutes per contest.

Golden State Warriors

NBA All-Star Game 2 hours ago

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco: What to know

Andre Iguodala 2 hours ago

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9 jersey

He and Spencer will be the first to represent the Warriors during the weekend's festivities before Curry and his All-Star teammates take the floor on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us