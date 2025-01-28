Two young Warriors players selected to NBA Rising Stars Game

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Monte Poole at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Multiple Warriors players will represent the organization at NBA All-Star Weekend next month.

After superstar guard Steph Curry was named an NBA All-Star Game starter, second-year center Trayce Jackson-Davis and was one of the young players selected to the 2025 Rising Stars Game, which takes place on Feb. 14 in San Francisco.

The 2025 Castrol Rising Stars ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X1zpomdES8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2025

Warriors rookie guard Pat Spencer also was selected as a G League representative from the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This will be Jackson-Davis' first and only Rising Stars Game nod, after Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski represented Golden State in last year's contest.

In 44 games (36 starts) this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 57.1-percent shooting in 20 minutes per contest.

He and Spencer will be the first to represent the Warriors during the weekend's festivities before Curry and his All-Star teammates take the floor on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center.

