Thunder's Bismack Biyombo appears to collapse during game vs. Trail Blazers

Biyombo fell as Oklahoma City went to the sideline in a timeout.

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City forward Bismack Biyombo appeared to collapse while standing in front of the Thunder bench during the second quarter of Wednesday night's game at the Portland Trail Blazers.

It wasn't immediately clear if Biyombo was injured. He fell as the team went to the sideline in a timeout.

During a lengthy delay, a wheelchair was brought on to the court but it was never used. Biyombo was helped off and headed for the locker room.

Biyombo, a 13-year NBA veteran, was playing just his fifth game with the Thunder after signing with the team on Feb. 10.

