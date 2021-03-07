Warriors' Steph Curry Wins Thrilling NBA 3-Point Contest

Steph's thrilling 3-point contest win leaves NBA Twitter in awe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry quickly reminded everyone who the GOAT 3-point shooter is, winning the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest in thrilling fashion over Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Warriors' superstar was the final contestant to shoot in the first round and he put on a show right away.

After Conley set the pace with 28 points in the opening round, Curry poured in a jaw-dropping 31 points.

Curry was barely touching the rim on some of his makes and the net wasn't even moving on others. It was an incredible show and he held the pose on the final triple.

Curry with 31 in the first round 💦pic.twitter.com/VWywTFpl72 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2021

Curry, Conley and Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum advanced to the final round. Tatum started off with 17 and Conley topped that with 27 points.

Curry entered the final rack of balls with 23 points, needing five to beat Conley. He was at 26 with one money ball left and sank it to take home his second 3-Point Contest crown.

Curry now is the seventh player in NBA history to win the 3-Point Contest multiple times, joining Larry Bird, Craig Hodges, Jeff Hornacek, Jason Kapono, Mark Price and Peja Stojaković.