Oakland

Oakland Ballers' Kelsie Whitmore talks making history, love for baseball

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The A's are on their way out of Oakland. But the Oakland Ballers are on their way in.

The new independent minor league team will play at the newly-renovated Raimondi Park and the Ballers feature a woman on their roster, Kelsie Whitmore.

Whitmore played softball for Cal State Fullerton in Southern California and she was also the first woman to sign a pro contract with a Major League Baseball Partner League team in 2022.

You can watch Anthony Flores' interview with Kelsie Whitmore in the video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland May 1

Oakland Ballers announce Raimondi Park renovations ahead of June debut

Oakland Apr 11

Oakland Ballers sign 3 players, including first woman to sign contract with MLB partner team

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us