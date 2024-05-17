Oakland Ballers' Kelsie Whitmore talks making history, love for baseball

The A's are on their way out of Oakland. But the Oakland Ballers are on their way in.

The new independent minor league team will play at the newly-renovated Raimondi Park and the Ballers feature a woman on their roster, Kelsie Whitmore.

Whitmore played softball for Cal State Fullerton in Southern California and she was also the first woman to sign a pro contract with a Major League Baseball Partner League team in 2022.

You can watch Anthony Flores' interview with Kelsie Whitmore in the video player above.