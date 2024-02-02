What to know about Allegiant Stadium, the site of 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl

A Super Bowl in Sin City.

For the first time, the NFL's championship game is being held in the state of Nevada this year. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in Las Vegas will host the Big Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Before the highly anticipated showdown, here's what to know about this year's Super Bowl venue:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Where is Allegiant Stadium located?

Allegiant Stadium is located in Las Vegas, adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

The city’s distinctive nickname has its origin in the early 1900s when illicit activities, including gambling and prostitution, became prevalent in Clarks County.

When did Allegiant Stadium open?

The Raiders played their first game at Allegiant Stadium in September 2020.

How much did it cost to build Allegiant Stadium?

It cost approximately $1.9 billion to build Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders broke ground on the stadium on Nov. 13, 2017, and it reached a "substantial completion" status on July 31, 2020.

How many seats are in Allegiant Stadium?

Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of 65,000 but additional seating can be created inside the venue. Super Bowl hosts are typically expected to be able to house at least 70,000 people.

Is Allegiant Stadium open air?

The stadium is fully enclosed and climate-controlled. It does feature huge sliding lanai doors facing the Las Vegas Strip that can be opened, but they have remained closed during Raiders games.

Does Allegiant Stadium have turf or grass?

The Raiders play on a natural grass surface that is rolled into the stadium for games.

But the Super Bowl LVIII field won't be the same one that the Raiders used during the regular season. A grass field of the Bermuda variety will be brought in from a farm in California for the game, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Here are five things to know about the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.