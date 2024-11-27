Deebo refutes claim he declined to talk with media after 49ers' loss

Deebo Samuel made it clear he didn't decline to speak with reporters after his poor performance in the 49ers' Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The star 49ers wide receiver explained on his "Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel" podcast why he didn't talk to the media after recording just one catch for 21 yards in the 38-10 loss to the Packers.

"Normally after the game, if you're obligated to speak to the media, they will approach you," Samuel told co-host Liv Moods. "Wasn't approached after I got dressed, so therefore I just headed out of the locker room. So I don't know where that narrative came from."

Following the 49ers' loss, the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Samuel declined to address the media.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel declined to speak with the media after the game. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 25, 2024

Samuel doesn't see an issue with where the 49ers currently are at despite the team sitting in last place in the NFC West with a 5-6 record.

"There's just a lot of stuff to reflect on this year, with us being 5-6," Samuel told Moods. "Not having the season we want to have, for sure. But at the end of the day, we're still kind of where we want to be. I think we win the next two games against division opponents [against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12 and the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 5 or Jan. 6], we'll be right at the top."

The All-Pro receiver has five receptions for 43 yards combined in the 49ers' last two games -- both losses -- and has just two 100-yard receiving games in 10 contests played this season.

Samuel is aware of the criticism from fans.

"See a lot of fans saying 'Deebo's production is a little off' but when the opportunity presents itself, you can't show me where I haven't shown up," Samuel said. "I always said 'Control the things you can control' and just move on from there."

Samuel and the 49ers need to win against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

