Lenoir surprises 49ers teammates with custom Christmas gifts

By Andy Lindquist

Deommodore Lenoir got in the Christmas spirit for his fellow 49ers.

The cornerback surprised the rest of San Francisco's defensive backs with personalized Louis Vuitton duffle bags. 

The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL's biggest breakout defenders, continuing his upward momentum from a strong 2023 campaign. 

Lenoir has started 13 games in 2024, compiling 72 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He also grabbed a fumble on special teams in the 49ers' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and returned it 61 yards for his first career touchdown.

His strong play earned him a lucrative contract extension with the franchise, so it’s unsurprising that Lenoir decided to go all-out with his gift giving this holiday season.

