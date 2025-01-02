49ers cornerback Lenoir shares frustration with Pro Bowl snub

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

Deommodore Lenoir had some strong words about his Pro Bowl snubbing, and the numbers back him up.

The 49ers cornerback did not make the list of Pro Bowl picks, leading the 25-year-old to vent his frustrations on social media.

Are we Watching Film or going off names shit not close 💯 — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) January 2, 2025

Don’t ever let them tell you Draft status don’t matter — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) January 2, 2025

Lenoir’s stats on the season also back up his claim, which the SF Standard’s David Lombardi pointed out in a separate social media post.

Deommodore Lenoir has better stats than any of NFC CBs picked to Pro Bowl ahead of him:



Jaylon Johnson (2nd rd): 2 TD, 82.6 RTG

Byron Murphy (2nd rd): 4 TD, 78.0 RTG

Jaycee Horn (1st rd): 5 TD, 91.4 RTG

Devon Witherspoon (1st rd): 1 TD, 93.4 RTG



Lenoir (5th rd): 0 TD, 72.6 RTG https://t.co/wTnJzx5bLS — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 2, 2025

The San Francisco cornerback has had a tremendous season, becoming one of the NFL's elite pass defenders. Considering he was a fifth-round draft selection makes it even more incredible.

Lenoir’s ascendance has been one of the bright spots for a middling 49ers defense that has struggled with consistency all season. The cornerback’s performance this season has validated his big contract extension and bodes well for the future.

