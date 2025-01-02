Deommodore Lenoir

49ers cornerback Lenoir shares frustration with Pro Bowl snub

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.
  • Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

Deommodore Lenoir had some strong words about his Pro Bowl snubbing, and the numbers back him up.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 49ers cornerback did not make the list of Pro Bowl picks, leading the 25-year-old to vent his frustrations on social media.

Lenoir’s stats on the season also back up his claim, which the SF Standard’s David Lombardi pointed out in a separate social media post.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

The San Francisco cornerback has had a tremendous season, becoming one of the NFL's elite pass defenders. Considering he was a fifth-round draft selection makes it even more incredible.

Lenoir’s ascendance has been one of the bright spots for a middling 49ers defense that has struggled with consistency all season. The cornerback’s performance this season has validated his big contract extension and bodes well for the future.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Deommodore Lenoir
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us