Greenlaw focused on ‘whooping Miami ass,' not 49ers contract

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

Dre Greenlaw has one thing on his mind: Beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Even with the 49ers on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, San Francisco's star linebacker remains focused on the team's next opponent, not the unrestricted free agency that awaits him in the offseason.

After making his 2024 NFL season debut in the 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, Greenlaw was asked Wednesday if he's thought about his uncertain future with three games remaining in the regular season.

"Honestly, the only thing that goes to my mind is whooping Miami ass and just going to go do it with my brothers and having fun and enjoying the game," Greenlaw said. "That's going to come, but you can't think about it. It's going to come regardless, so I'm just excited to enjoy the game with my brothers."

Greenlaw was sidelined for the 49ers' first 13 games of the season while recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11.

The veteran linebacker impressed in his season debut against Los Angeles before he exited the game with knee soreness, and has inspired his 49ers teammates throughout his long recovery process.

San Francisco has plenty of questions to address this offseason, and Greenlaw's contract situation is among the most important.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast