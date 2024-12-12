49ers activate Greenlaw off PUP list for season debut vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA — Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has completed the long journey to get back to the 49ers’ 53-man roster.

The 49ers on Thursday activated Greenlaw off the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list to be available to play Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain to create the roster spot for Greenlaw.

The 49ers also elevated running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the practice squad. He will suit up and serve in a reserve role in the 49ers’ game against the Rams.

The 49ers (6-7) are clinging onto slim playoff hopes with four games remaining in the regular season. The Rams (7-6) enter the week just one game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in the standings.

The game will mark the return of Greenlaw, who sustained a torn left Achilles as he began to run onto the field in the first quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Greenlaw underwent surgery the following week and was placed on the reserve/PUP list at the beginning of the regular season.

The 49ers opened the practice window for Greenlaw on Nov. 27. He was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and could be back in the team's starting lineup.

Greenlaw is a sixth-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 62 regular-season games with 54 starts. Over the previous two seasons, Greenlaw and Fred Warner formed one of the top linebacker tandems in the NFL.

Greenlaw is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Vaughn was elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive game after running backs Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) were placed on injured reserve last week.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is listed as questionable but is expected to play after sustaining a foot sprain in the 49ers’ 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Guerendo had 78 yards and two touchdowns rushing while catching two passes for 50 yards.

Patrick Taylor Jr. is the next back behind Guerendo, though wide receiver Deebo Samuel is likely to see some action as a ball carrier, too.

The 49ers claimed second-year player Israel Abanikanda last week off waivers from the New York Jets. He was one of the 49ers’ inactive players for the game against the Bears.

