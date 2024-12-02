Kittle keeping faith in 49ers despite ‘depressing' season

The 2024 NFL season has ... not gone particularly well for the 49ers.

In the words of ever-relatable San Francisco tight end George Kittle after Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, "It feels dark and gloomy and absolutely -- probably depressing, honestly."

Same, George, same.

But Kittle also is relentlessly optimistic, even after the blowout loss at Highmark Stadium that dropped the 49ers to 5-7.

"What's crazy is we only have so many opportunities left, but we're technically not out of the playoffs or anything like that," Kittle told reporters after the game. "I do have the faith that we can do that. I really do. I still have faith in this coaching staff. I still have faith in the players around me. I still have Brock Purdy out there, Deebo Samuel, Jauan [Jennings] is playing a hell of a season. I'm just looking forward to getting back out there.

"The only way to make this feel better is to go take advantage of next week and try to get a win."

Thankfully for San Francisco -- while its own vibes are pretty low -- its Week 14 opponent somehow is feeling worse. The 49ers return home to face the Chicago Bears, who just fired their head coach amid a six-game losing streak, next Sunday afternoon.

That being said, the NFL isn't that simple nor easy, as Kittle mused.

"Football is tough, man. Stuff happens," the 49ers veteran reflected after recording just one catch for seven yards. "You're either going to let it beat you down into oblivion, and you're just going to give up, or you're going to continue to go out there and swing and fight every single day that you have."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco will need Kittle's persistent mentality to pervade throughout its entire roster to capitalize on its tiny remaining sliver of playoff hopes.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast