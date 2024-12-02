Kittle has ‘no idea' why he wasn't targeted more in 49ers' loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Quarterback Brock Purdy did not waste any time in getting the ball into the hands of 49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday.

On the 49ers’ first offensive play of the game, Purdy delivered a pass to Kittle that gained 7 yards.

And that amounted to the entire offensive output for Kittle, the five-time Pro Bowl performer who entered the game as the 49ers’ top receiver.

And Kittle was just as perplexed as anyone.

Kittle said he had “no idea” why he was targeted two times and had just one catch in the 49ers’ 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at snowy Highmark Stadium.

“I do not have an explanation,” Kittle said. “I think I ran six more routes the rest of the day.”

Kittle was used more as a blocker in the 49ers’ run game.

He said it was not anything the Bills were doing to take him out of the game with their coverages.

“I felt open multiple times,” Kittle said.

Purdy completed 11 of 18 pass attempts for 94 yards and no touchdowns with no interceptions.

“I thought we had some good plays drawn up,” Purdy said. “It’s tough with the conditions. We were running the ball so well, and when we did have the opportunities to throw the ball, the reads just didn’t get me to George.

“That’s sort of how it went. Obviously, we’d love to get the ball to George as many times as we can, and it sucks that we didn’t.”

Deebo Samuel caught a team-high four passes for just 20 yards. Jauan Jennings had a team-best 56 yards receiving on three receptions.

Jennings and Kittle now are tied for the team high with 50 catches on the 2024 NFL season. Jennings has 684 yards receiving, while Kittle has 649 yards receiving and a team-high eight touchdowns.

Kittle said he still has faith in the coaching staff and his teammates to end the season on a high note. The 49ers have lost two consecutive games in blowout fashion and are 5-7 on the season.

“Football’s tough, man. Stuff happens,” Kittle said. “You’re either going to let it beat you down into oblivion and you’re just going to give up, or you’re going to continue to swing and fight every single day that you have.”

