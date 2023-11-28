How to watch 49ers-Eagles Week 13 NFL game live online, on TV

There are still a few more weeks left in the 2023 season, but it's hard not to believe this is the potential game of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers are on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles with a few implications on the line, all imperative in its own right.

First, the 49ers have a chance to quell their thirst for revenge after a brutal NFC Championship Game loss last season when they needed Christian McCaffrey to fill in at quarterback. Second, they can also narrow the gap in the race to the NFC's top seed with the 10-1 Eagles continuously finding ways to get the job done.

It's going to be far from easy considering the mounting chirping and piling up of injuries to the secondary -- not to mention the hostile Philly environment -- but if anyone can overcome it, that team might just be San Francisco.

Here's how to watch the 49ers-Eagles Week 13 showdown:

When is the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 13 game?

The 49ers and Eagles will meet on Sunday, Dec. 3.

What time is the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 13 game?

Kick-off time from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 13 game

49ers-Eagles will air on FOX. FOX's top broadcast crew of Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 13 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Eagles in Week 13?

To add to the atmosphere, it's expected to be a wet day of football in Philadelphia. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 54 degrees with a 60% chance of rain. Winds will be five to 10 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Eagles Week 13

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: The better-performing QB likely wins his team the game in this one. It'll be Purdy's biggest test yet, one he'll need to pass to ascend his standing in the league. His underlying numbers have been elite, but can he show it in a big way with the lights shining the brightest?

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles: There's nothing really Hurts can't do, but if you are to nitpick, he's been quite turnover prone this year. He's already thrown a career-high 10 interceptions with six total fumbles. The 49ers are second in the league in takeaways per game (1.9), so there's a path to success there if they can exploit it.

DE Chase Young, 49ers: Young's arrival has definitely boosted the 49ers' defensive line. He's collected 1.5 sacks through three games, but he's yet to fully announce himself in a big way despite his numerous pressures. From a 49ers perspective, this is the best week to do it.

LB Haason Reddick, Eagles: Speaking of elite defensive lines, the Eagles are definitely in the mix. Reddick leads the team with 8.5 sacks and always has an impact play or two in every game. You have to imagine that'll continue versus San Francisco unless the offense finds a way to maneuver around him.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers: Samuel on Monday said he doesn't regret the chirping he did last season towards Philly, specifically calling DB James Bradberry "trash." He'll need to back that up when the chance arrives on Sunday, otherwise the trolls will be out for him.