How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1 of NFL season

The 49ers are headed for Steel City.

San Francisco will open the 2023 NFL season on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The franchises last met in 2019, with the 49ers taking home a 24-20 victory in Levi's Stadium.

But that game featured a quarterback battle between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mason Rudolph. Four years later, it's Brock Purdy vs. Kenny Pickett, two sophomore-year quarterbacks looking to build off promising rookie campaigns.

Pittsburgh last season finished on a four-game winning streak to post a 9-8 record (4-4 at home), while the 49ers, who reached the NFC Championship Game, were 5-3 away from home.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Now it's a fresh start for both teams, with the 49ers getting a big boost as Nick Bosa appears set to return just in time after inking a record-setting contract extension.

Here's everything to know about the 49ers' 2023 season opener:

When is the 49ers vs. Steelers Week 1 game?

The 49ers and Steelers will battle it out on Sunday, Sept. 10.

What time is the 49ers vs. Steelers Week 1 game?

Kickoff time from Acrisure Stadium is set for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch 49ers vs. Steelers in Week 1

49ers-Steelers Week 1 will air on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 1 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to stream 49ers vs. Steelers online

Live stream: NFL+, FOX Sports, FuboTV

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, FOX Sports app

Editor’s note: FUBO TV is a sponsored partner and we may receive compensation if you click on our links or sign up.

5 key players to watch for 49ers vs. Steelers

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

Starting with the obvious, the pressure will be on Purdy to start strong now that the 49ers made it clear he's QB1; the Mr. Irrelevant tag is officially off. He'll be facing a Steelers defense that can be stingy to bypass if you cross paths on the wrong day. He'll need to keep things simple and let the YAC machines do their thing.

Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers

On the other side of the coin is Pickett, last year's sole first-round QB draftee. As expected, his rookie campaign was rocky, highlighted by throwing more picks (nine) than touchdowns (seven). But his weapon core is young and also looking to take the next step, so let's see how George Pickens, Najee Harris and Co. fare against an elite 49ers defense.

Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

Big money, big expectations. Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, so he'll need to perform like it. The lack of preseason action may equal signs of rust, but it also won't be surprising if he picks up where he left off last year.

T.J. Watt, LB, Steelers

As Bosa is to San Francisco, Watt is for Pittsburgh. The Steelers will have a healthy Watt back on the field after the do-it-all defender missed a key stretch of games last season with a torn pec. The 49ers offensive line will have a huge task at hand to provide Purdy extra time in the pocket while Watt hunts him down.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

The 49ers are far from short when it comes to skill players on offense. Samuel is the one who gets the nod here given his unique ability as a receiver, runner in space and strong blocker. He was limited to 13 games last season and saw his production take a slide, so let's see how Kyle Shanahan utilizes him against a physical Steelers side.