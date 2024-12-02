49ers to open Hufanga's practice window; Givens headed to IR

The injury bug has bitten the 49ers again entering Week 14, with multiple players headed to injured reserve.

Along with running backs Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle), Kevin Givens, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, will be placed on IR as well. Sunday night was the defensive tackle's first game back from a groin injury that had kept him off the field for four games.

The 49ers' defensive line has been devastated with injuries, and the team might need to look outside the building to add depth just in order to field a workable rotation. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott remains in the concussion protocol, which puts his availability for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.

Nick Bosa will be evaluated this week for a potential return from an oblique/hip injury that has kept the edge rusher sidelined for two consecutive weeks. Left tackle Trent Williams, like Bosa, will go through an evaluation process before returning to the field.

Coach Kyle Shanahan shared better news for Deommodore Lenoir, who suffered a knee contusion in Week 12. The cornerback is expected to return to practice Wednesday along with linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who is day to day with a knee injury. Both defenders missed Week 13.

Dre Greenlaw will continue to practice with the team, and Shanahan and the coaching staff will see how the linebacker progresses before adding him to the active roster.

The team also plans to open the practice window for safety Talanoa Hufanga, who sustained a wrist injury in Week 5. Shanahan also confirmed the All-Pro safety will need to wear some sort of protective device on his healing wrist.

“Yeah, he’s going to have to have something on it,” Shanahan said. “He’s tried a few things on it, not exactly sure what he’s going to have but he’s going to have to have something on it and we will see how that goes this week.”

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks remains in the NFL concussion protocol. Ben Bartch will continue to step in if Banks is not cleared by the league’s doctors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast