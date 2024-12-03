49ers Roster

49ers claim Abanikanda off waivers after recent running back injuries

By Matt Maiocco

The 49ers on Tuesday claimed former New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda off waivers.

Abanikanda takes the roster spot that opened when the 49ers officially placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. McCaffrey sustained an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee. The injury is considered a season-ender, as the 49ers have five games remaining in the regular season.

The 49ers also re-signed wide receiver Ronnie Bell to the practice squad. The team released him on Friday to make room on the 53-man roster for cornerback Nick McCloud.

Abanikanda (5-foot-10, 216 pounds) entered the NFL as a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 143 overall) of the New York Jets from the University of Pittsburgh.

As a junior in 2022, Abanikanda rushed for 1,431 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games at Pitt.

Abanikanda (pronounced ah-BON-ee-CAHN-duh) appeared in six games as a rookie with the Jets. He carried 22 times for 70 yards. He did not appear in any games for the Jets this season.

Although he was healthy, Abanikanda was inactive for each of the Jets’ games before they waived him this week.

