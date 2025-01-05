Jauan Jennings

Jennings ejected from 49ers-Cardinals game for two fights

By Ali Thanawalla

Jauan Jennings was ejected from the 49ers' 2024 season finale after engaging in two separate tussles with Arizona Cardinals defensive backs Sunday.

The incidents involving Jennings come one day after the NFL fined him $11,817 for an altercation against the Detroit Lions last Monday night.

On Sunday, Jennings and Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V got tangled up, with the 49ers wideout pancaking his opponent. The scuffle resulted in offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.

On the very next play, Jennings and Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got into it, again resulting in offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties.

Jennings and Murphy-Bunting were disqualified from the game for their actions.

Jennings took his time leaving the playing field, stopping to hype up 49ers fans in attendance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. He also had a long conversation with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan before heading to the locker room.

The 49ers weren't derailed by Jennings' ejection, as Josh Dobbs scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game 10-10 with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter.

The 27-year-old Jennings entered the game needing 77 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, and he was well on his way to achieving that milestone with 52 receiving yards before his ejection.

Instead, he finished 25 yards shy of his goal. And he likely will receive another hefty fine from the NFL for his actions in the finale.

