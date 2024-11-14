Bosa, Williams miss second consecutive 49ers practice on Thursday

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — There were several players who remained away from the field during the early portion of 49ers practice open to the media on Thursday, and putting their availability for Week 11 in question.

After admitting that playing through a hip pointer in San Francisco's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium was one of the toughest injuries to play through, Nick Bosa sat out of a second consecutive practice.

“It’s probably the worst thing I’ve had to play through,” Bosa said on Wednesday. “But hopefully I’m able to rest it up this week and I’m able to get out there.”

The defensive line group still is without Kevin Givens (groin), but Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) could make his return this week when the Seattle Seahawks come to town.

On the other side of the ball, left tackle Trent Williams was not on the field again after missing Wednesday’s session. Williams is dealing with an ankle injury, which could put his availability in question. Backup tackle Jaylon Moore is set to step in if the All-Pro is not healthy enough to play.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward remained absent after the loss of his daughter, which could indicate that rookie Renardo Green could see his second career start. Green was a full participant on Wednesday after suffering a toe injury in Sunday’s game.

Mitch Wishnowsky (back) missed a second practice this week, and newly signed punter Pat O’Donnell was on the field working with long snapper Taybor Pepper during practice. The 10-year NFL veteran could get called up from the practice squad on Sunday if Wishnowsky is unable to punt.

In more positive news for the 49ers, tight end George Kittle returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey also was on the field going through his usual warm-ups alongside backup Jordan Mason, who was back to wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the lengthy practice session.

