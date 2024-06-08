Pride Month 2024 events in the Bay Area

Pride Month is back for another year. Of course, there will be many events around the Bay Area to chose and attend. NBC Bay Area has compiled a list of events happening across the region.

Berkeley: Doggy Pride Parade

Address: Third Culture Bakery, 2701 Eighth Street, Berkeley.

Date and time: Sunday, June 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: berkeleyhumane.org

Dogs and their families are invited to this event hosted by Berkeley Humane.

The parade will feature pups and their humans in festive costumes.

Fremont: Fremont Pride Fair

Address: Fremont Main Public Library, 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont.

Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: fremont.gov.

City of Fremont and Fremont Main Library are partnering up for this event.

The event will feature live entertainment, storytime and other activities.

Half Moon Bay: Half Moon Bay Pride

Address: Main Street, Half Moon Bay

Date and time: Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Website: coastpride.org

The event is a parade down Main Street

There will also be a festival with live music and other activities.

San Carlos: Pride in the Park

Address: Burton Park, 900 Chestnut Street, San Carlos.

Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: cityofsancarlos.org

According to the event's website, it will feature music, community resources and art projects.

San Francisco: San Francisco Pride Parade

Address: Market Street, from Steuart Street to Eighth Street, San Francisco.

Date and Time: Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Website: sfpride.org/parade