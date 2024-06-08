Pride Month

Pride Month 2024 events in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pride Month is back for another year. Of course, there will be many events around the Bay Area to chose and attend. NBC Bay Area has compiled a list of events happening across the region.

Pride Month Jun 6

Group offers hugs as show of support for LGBTQ+ community

Pride Month Jun 6

Crews assembling the iconic Pink Triangle for Pride Month

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Berkeley: Doggy Pride Parade

Address: Third Culture Bakery, 2701 Eighth Street, Berkeley.

Date and time: Sunday, June 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: berkeleyhumane.org

  • Dogs and their families are invited to this event hosted by Berkeley Humane.
  • The parade will feature pups and their humans in festive costumes.

Fremont: Fremont Pride Fair

Address: Fremont Main Public Library, 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont.

Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Website: fremont.gov.

  • City of Fremont and Fremont Main Library are partnering up for this event.
  • The event will feature live entertainment, storytime and other activities.

Half Moon Bay: Half Moon Bay Pride

Address: Main Street, Half Moon Bay

Date and time: Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Website: coastpride.org

  • The event is a parade down Main Street
  • There will also be a festival with live music and other activities.

San Carlos: Pride in the Park

Address: Burton Park, 900 Chestnut Street, San Carlos.

Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Website: cityofsancarlos.org

  • According to the event's website, it will feature music, community resources and art projects.

San Francisco: San Francisco Pride Parade

Address: Market Street, from Steuart Street to Eighth Street, San Francisco.

Date and Time: Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Website: sfpride.org/parade

  • The annual event is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world.
  • It's one of the many events happening in San Francisco this month.
  • There will be a big event at San Francisco City Hall following the parade.

This article tagged under:

Pride MonthSan FranciscoLGBTQ
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us