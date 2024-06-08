Pride Month 2024 events in the Bay Area

Pride Month is back for another year. Of course, there will be many events around the Bay Area to chose and attend. NBC Bay Area has compiled a list of events happening across the region.
Berkeley: Doggy Pride Parade
Address: Third Culture Bakery, 2701 Eighth Street, Berkeley.
Date and time: Sunday, June 30 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Website: berkeleyhumane.org
- Dogs and their families are invited to this event hosted by Berkeley Humane.
- The parade will feature pups and their humans in festive costumes.
Fremont: Fremont Pride Fair
Address: Fremont Main Public Library, 2400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont.
Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: fremont.gov.
- City of Fremont and Fremont Main Library are partnering up for this event.
- The event will feature live entertainment, storytime and other activities.
Half Moon Bay: Half Moon Bay Pride
Address: Main Street, Half Moon Bay
Date and time: Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m.
Website: coastpride.org
- The event is a parade down Main Street
- There will also be a festival with live music and other activities.
San Carlos: Pride in the Park
Address: Burton Park, 900 Chestnut Street, San Carlos.
Date and time: Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: cityofsancarlos.org
- According to the event's website, it will feature music, community resources and art projects.
San Francisco: San Francisco Pride Parade
Address: Market Street, from Steuart Street to Eighth Street, San Francisco.
Date and Time: Sunday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m.
Website: sfpride.org/parade
- The annual event is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world.
- It's one of the many events happening in San Francisco this month.
- There will be a big event at San Francisco City Hall following the parade.