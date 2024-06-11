Fire season is here and emergency crews are on alert due to hot and dry conditions across the Bay Area.

A heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Santa Clara Valley, the eastern Santa Clara hills and the interior valleys of the East Bay and North Bay. The hills of interior Monterey County also fall under the advisory.

The heat returns Tuesday to much of the Bay Area, with daytime highs in the 90s in several places and approaching triple digits in some inland areas. Vianey Arana and Bob Redell report.

Here's a look at the most recent fires we're aware of.

A brush fire sparked Tuesday, June 11, along Interstate 580 in Livermore, shutting down three eastbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at North Flynn Road.

NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura explains how to pack a "Go Bag" so you're prepared in the event of a disaster.

Firefighters on Monday, June 10, battled a two-alarm fire in the East Foothills in San Jose.

The blaze was reported on Higuera Road. Firefighters said the fire burned a garage housing several cars.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Crews with the San Jose Fire Department and Cal Fire battled a blaze in San Jose on Higuera Road that prompted a second-alarm response. Jocelyn Moran reports.

Firefighters on Monday, June 10, battled at least three brush fires near Petaluma in Sonoma County.

The fires were reported in the 4200 block of Old Adobe Road.