Maiocco's Observations: Deebo resembles old self in 49ers' loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another trip to the NFL playoffs is now out of reach, but the 49ers were hoping to use the final games of the season as a springboard into 2025.

There were encouraging and discouraging developments from some of the 49ers’ top players in the team’s 29-17 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Deebo Samuel showed some spark for the first time in a while, and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall provided some encouraging signs, too.

But linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s comeback from a torn Achilles experienced a setback as he left the game early with a calf injury and did not return.

Here are the top three takeaways from the 49ers’ game against the Dolphins:

Greenlaw Suffers Setback

Greenlaw made his season debut in Week 15 after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in Super Bowl LVIII.

He played 30 snaps that game before he exited after feeling discomfort in his left knee — the same leg as his Achilles injury. On Sunday, it was his right leg that sidelined him.

Greenlaw sustained an injury during the first defensive drive that relegated him to the sideline for the remainder of the game.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the telecast that Greenlaw came off the field “yelling, screaming, limping.” He remained on the sideline and was seen constantly trying to stretch his right calf area.

Greenlaw has experienced problems with both legs over the past two seasons.

Greenlaw was bothered with a right Achilles strain last season. And after compensating for that condition, his left Achilles began to bother him leading up to the Super Bowl.

He sustained a ruptured left Achilles tendon while leaping forward off the sideline to enter the field after a change of possession in the first half of the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw, 27, a six-year veteran, was hoping for a strong finish to the regular season to set himself up for unrestricted free agency. Greenlaw figures to be a priority for the 49ers to re-sign in the offseason. But his physical condition could prevent teams from pursuing him for a multi-year contract.

Second-year player Dee Winters replaced Greenlaw in the 49ers’ lineup.

Deebo Looks Like Deebo

Samuel has a lot to prove to the 49ers in the final games of the 2024 NFL regular season.

After a rough game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, Samuel rebounded with a strong showing as he makes the case that he still has some good football left in him.

Samuel caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. He added 25 yards on five rushing attempts.

In the second quarter, quarterback Brock Purdy dumped off a pass to Samuel over the middle as three Dolphins defenders closed in. Samuel ran over safety Jordan Boyer at the 8-yard line, then bounced off safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Samuel got into the end zone before pursuing defensive end Zach Sieler could stop him.

The 49ers have an offseason decision to make with Samuel, as they could get out from under the final year of his contract. The 49ers could be looking to trim future costs with the team expected to sign Purdy to a long-term contract.

Samuel’s production had fallen off considerably over the previous five games after he got off to a good start this season. In games against the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and the Rams, Samuel had a combined 14 receptions for 101 yards.

Pearsall, the 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had his best game in six weeks after catching just two passes for 21 yards over the past five games. He had four catches for 37 yards.

49ers Out Of Playoff Race

The inevitable happened just prior to kickoff, as the 49ers were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

The Washington Commanders rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles to close the narrow opening the 49ers had to make it to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

The 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship Game in each of the previous three seasons. But any hopes of a fourth consecutive deep playoff run came to an end with the 49ers struggling within the NFC West.

The 49ers are just 1-4 within the division, which is now a two-team race between the Rams and Seahawks. The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated Sunday with a 36-30 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.

When the 49ers took the field on Sunday, they ranked 11th in the NFC playoff picture. The four division winners and three wild-card teams advance to the postseason.