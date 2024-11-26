49ers overreactions: Is the season a wash after loss to Packers?

The 49ers’ season took a major downward spiral in the past two games.

The loss to the Seattle Seahawks, which dropped the 49ers to 1-3 in the NFC West, was a crushing blow. Then, San Francisco was embarrassed with their performance on Sunday in a 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers are running out of time with six games remaining in the 2024 regular season.

“When you do need to go on a run and put together a lot of wins to even think of that, then you better make sure you're only thinking of one thing and that's Buffalo,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday.

On this edition of 49ers overreactions, we’re looking back and looking months ahead to a time when the organization must recalibrate to make sure 2025 is a heck of a lot better than 2024.

Here are this week’s 49ers overreactions:

Bad vibes! It was a weird summer off-season, and it's just a continuation. Feels like they need a mental reset — @carlthehaitan.bsky.social

Overreaction: No.

There was so much about this season that just did not seem right.

And, really, you could see this coming from the aftermath of the Super Bowl.

There was the soul-crushing loss the 49ers absorbed that day. And there also was the long-term injury to linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sustained a torn Achilles.

Of course, three of the 49ers’ most-important offensive players did not practice in training camp. Wide Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams were embroiled in contract situations, and running back Christian McCaffrey was sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Training camp as a whole seemed listless.

Then, there was the situation where first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall got fortunate during a shooting incident that could have been so much worse.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, Aiyuk and safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained long-term injuries, and many other starters have missed games here and there.

Playing three postseason games every season for the past three years takes a toll — both physically and mentally.

And the 49ers have looked physically and mentally exhausted at different times this season.

Their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers was the most obvious example of that.

Time to tank for a right tackle! With this many injuries we already know our fate so it’s time to get healthy, improve our draft status, and cut some cap weight. — @badatnothing.bsky.social

Overreaction? Yes.

First off, there are positions of far-greater need than right tackle.

The 49ers’ offense should be fine in the future. The defense, however, might be a different story.

San Francisco needs to improve its front seven, starting with more bodies on the defensive line who can stop the running game on early downs and get after the quarterback in passing situations.

There will be approximately a 40-percent turnover on the 53-man roster next season. Tanking is not the solution. After all, any player or coach who gives up in the final six games of the season will not have a job with the 49ers next season.

Season is a wash. Time to start figuring out what the pillars of the team are going to be going forward and building around them. We're going to have decent draft position year so we need to make the most of it — @xgriffonx.bsky.social

Overreaction? Yes.

The 49ers’ chances of running the table and winning the NFC West outright are bleak.

But the final six games of the season can serve a purpose by, as stated above, figuring out the pillars of the team for the future.

There still are enough quality players under contract for next season where a dramatic overhaul of the roster is not needed.

But, man, do they ever have some work ahead of them.

Exhausted, listless, unprepared, poorly coached — @michaelhoffman3.bsky.social

Overreaction? No.

There’s no argument here. The 49ers look like everything stated above.

They could not tackle. They could not compete. There have been breakdowns in every which way.

In fact, there is not one area of the team that has been particularly good all season long.

Everything feels like an under reaction at this point!!! It just does not seem like participation in the post season is possible at all. —@kayjay2e.bsky.social

Overreaction? No.

The 49ers blew it in their three NFC West losses. They let big leads get away against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Then, they failed to get the job done against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

It’s wild to think that the 49ers would be running away with the division if they had won those games.

But they are not good enough this season to win those games.

