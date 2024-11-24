Report: 49ers believe QB Purdy should be able to return vs. Bills

It doesn't appear the 49ers will be without quarterback Brock Purdy for too long.

The third-year NFL signal-caller will miss San Francisco's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field with shoulder soreness, but the team believes Purdy should be able to return for the "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 at Highmark Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.

49ers believe QB Brock Purdy should be able to return next Sunday at Buffalo despite his shoulder soreness. Then again, they also thought he would be able to start today at Green Bay before he couldn’t. Still, for the time being, there does not seem to be a high level of concern. pic.twitter.com/hgEw6D9G1M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2024

Sunday's game against the Packers will be the 49ers' first game in which Purdy does not start, outside of last season's Week 18 game, since the 24-year-old took over as QB1 two-plus years ago.

In 10 games this season, Purdy has completed 202 of 306 (66 percent) pass attempts for 2,613 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions, while rushing 51 times for 267 yards and four scores on the ground.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen will start in his place on Sunday against the Packers.

And the 49ers certainly hope it's for one game and one game only.

