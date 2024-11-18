Seahawks troll 49ers with social media posts after stunning win

The 49ers’ heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season at Levi’s Stadium stings.

And the road team added insult to injury.

Seattle took to X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately after its win to troll San Francisco with its signature phrase.

Of course, the Seahawks used the post’s caption to reference the phrase often echoed by the 49ers and the Faithful: "Bang, Bang Niner Gang."

The Seahawks, enjoying the moment, made a separate post poking fun at their NFC West rivals, who now are at last in the division.

The Seahawks' trolling extended to the playing field.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's popular “night night” celebration has gone global, so Seattle quarterback Geno Smith’s implementation of Curry’s signature move hurts Bay Area sports fans.

The Seahawks also posted a picture of the victorious Smith with the caption “Elite Aura.”

The scuffling 49ers are 5-5 and can’t argue with that one.

And then, lastly, the Seahawks dropped in a wrestling-themed meme, likely a dig at injured tight end George Kittle:

Give us a hell yeah! pic.twitter.com/BZIjNGUTZZ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 18, 2024

Yes, that is injured Kittle crying and 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam preparing to get slammed in the ring by Seahawks mascot Blitz.

The 49ers can prevent situations like this with wins. But, as San Francisco fans know, wins are hard to come by during the 2024 season.