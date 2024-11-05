Why 49ers made Davis trade, a value acquisition, over big-time move

The 49ers’ roster did not remain static Tuesday through the NFL trade deadline.

Just before the 1 p.m. PT window closed, the 49ers added a little-known defensive tackle who figures to see action as part of the team’s rotation.

The 49ers acquired backup defensive lineman Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

It was not a big splash, but the 49ers determined it was a fit that did not come at much of a cost.

The big additions for the 49ers will come through those players returning from injuries.

The 49ers might need to clear roster spots in the coming days for running back Christian McCaffrey and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. Both were designated to return this week and could be in uniform Sunday when the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Over the next several weeks, the 49ers could make additional moves to bring back linebacker Dre Greenlaw, defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan said they would weigh the short-term and long-term impact of any trade scenario.

Clearly, any bigger deal that could have been made did not check all the boxes in their estimations.

“When I think of the trade deadline with this team, I think our strongest trade deadline is all these guys who’ve been on IR,” Lynch said on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan" last week. “I think we’re going to get bolstered by that.”

Under Lynch’s leadership, the 49ers have been active at the past trade deadlines. Since 2017, they swung in-season deals to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo, Emmanuel Sanders, Jordan Willis, Charles Omenihu, Christian McCaffrey, Randy Gregory and Chase Young.

Add Davis’ name to the list.

“If we see a fit that can improve our football team, we won’t hesitate to get it done,” Lynch said last week.

What the low-level move seems to indicate is that the 49ers believe the pieces already are in place for the team to turn it around and make a run in the second half of the season.

The 49ers are a disappointing 4-4 with nine games remaining in the season, and the only help on its way will come from players currently on injury lists.

In a lot of ways, the 49ers’ success in the 2024 NFL Draft could have proved the value of holding onto their selections.

After all, seven of the 49ers’ eight draft picks have been active for games. Their eighth draft pick, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers before the start of the regular season. He has suited up for the past three games as a backup.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, cornerback Renardo Green, guard Dominick Puni, safety Malik Mustapha, running back Isaac Guerendo and returner Jacob Cowing — all rookies — played crucial roles for the team in the first half of the season.

Those draft picks are increasingly valuable to the 49ers because each is locked into a four-year contract at a reasonable future salary-cap number.

With the rising salaries for many of their top players, as well as the impending likely big-money deal for quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers need young players on their first contracts to balance their financial ledger.

The 49ers have seven scheduled draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, which includes two third-round picks and no selection in the fifth round. They also figure to be awarded three more compensatory draft picks. In acquiring Davis, the 49ers held onto all of their draft capital for next year.

An argument could be made that they should have tried to make a trade for a higher-profile player, but the 49ers have also found success through under-the-radar players.

They hope Davis fits into the rotation behind starters Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott. Davis joins a group of backup defensive tackles that includes Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis and rookie Evan Anderson.

Khalil Davis had two sacks last season and has nine tackles and one sack while playing 172 defensive snaps this season. He comes from a similar system under Houston coach DeMeco Ryans, the 49ers’ former defensive coordinator.

The 49ers should get another boost to their defensive line with Gross-Matos due back in the coming weeks from a knee procedure.

There were deals to be made around the league. Teams were buying and selling with a flurry of moves.

The NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals acquired edge rusher Baron Browning from Arizona for a sixth-round draft pick. Would Browning have been an upgrade for the 49ers? He had five sacks in 2022, 4.5 sacks last season and has yet to get to the quarterback this season.

The Detroit Lions, the top team in the NFC, picked up veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick from Cleveland for a fifth-rounder in 2025 and a sixth-rounder in 2026. The Lions were moved to act after star pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson was lost for the season due to a broken leg.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for defensive end Preston Smith from Green Bay— and salaries the next two seasons totaling $27.5 million — for a seventh-round draft pick.

It’s interesting the Packers, currently in the seventh and final NFC playoff spot, would trade Smith. Would they have dealt him to the 49ers, a team coming up on their schedule?

A year ago, the 49ers made headlines with their deal to acquire Young for a third-round draft pick. He contributed 2.5 sacks in nine regular-season games but had a sack in the Super Bowl.

This year, the 49ers determined the best move was to rely on their scouting department to find a possible value acquisition instead of a recognizable name.

