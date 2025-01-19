Jerry Rice

Kelce breaks playoff record set by 49ers legend Rice in Chiefs' win

By Angelina Martin

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce further etched his name into the NFL history books in Kansas City's divisional-round win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, passing 49ers legend Jerry Rice with a historic receiving accomplishment.

Kelce hauled in 7 of 8 targets for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 23-14 win, breaking a tie with Rice for the most 100-yard receiving games in playoff history with nine.

Kelce broke Rice's record on an 18-yard pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, which set Kansas City up to take a 20-13 lead on a Kelce touchdown just a few plays later.

Last postseason, Kelce broke Rice's record for the most playoff receptions in NFL history. Rice, also a three-time Super Bowl champion like Kelce, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose incredible legacy as a wide receiver is impossible to duplicate -- though Kelce is trying his hardest when it comes to catching passes.

When all is said and done, Kelce certainly will go down as one of the greatest tight ends ever to play the game. But the 49ers Faithful know there's only one GOAT.

