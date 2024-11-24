Trent Williams

Williams among 49ers' inactives for Week 12 game vs. Packers

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers will be without a few important players on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Nick Bosa, star left tackle Trent Williams also will miss the Week 12 game at Lambeau Field.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here are the 49ers' and Packers' full list of inactives:

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Kitan Oladapo, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and offensive lineman Jacob Monk are inactive for Green Bay.

With Williams inactive, backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who will start in place of Purdy for the 49ers on Sunday, will be without an important piece of his offensive line.

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy Nov 22

Purdy, Bosa out for 49ers vs. Packers; Allen in as QB1

Christian McCaffrey Nov 22

Five 49ers to watch in pivotal Week 12 NFC showdown vs. Packers

Backup tackle Jaylon Moore likely will start in Williams' place.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Trent Williams
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us