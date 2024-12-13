Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini flashes greatness in Sharks' gritty win over Blues

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ST. LOUIS — This might have been the best game of Macklin Celebrini’s NHL career…so far.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Not only did the 18-year-old score two goals and add an assist in the Sharks’ 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center — coach Ryan Warsofsky reported Celebrini’s second goal was “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen” — but also?

“He’s not just offensively gifted,” Jake Walman, who scored the game-winner, said. “He’s defensively gifted too.”

It wasn’t just the obvious defensive plays either. It’s something that’s been said about Celebrini well before the 2024 NHL Draft: He thinks defense-first, rare for such a talented offensive player.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Macklin CelebriniSharks Analysis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us