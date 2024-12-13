Celebrini flashes greatness in Sharks' gritty win over Blues

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

ST. LOUIS — This might have been the best game of Macklin Celebrini’s NHL career…so far.

Not only did the 18-year-old score two goals and add an assist in the Sharks’ 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center — coach Ryan Warsofsky reported Celebrini’s second goal was “one of the best shots I’ve ever seen” — but also?

“He’s not just offensively gifted,” Jake Walman, who scored the game-winner, said. “He’s defensively gifted too.”

It wasn’t just the obvious defensive plays either. It’s something that’s been said about Celebrini well before the 2024 NHL Draft: He thinks defense-first, rare for such a talented offensive player.

