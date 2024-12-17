Warsofsky fined by NHL for ‘inappropriate conduct' toward refs

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Ryan Warsofsky has received his first NHL fine.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that the first-year San Jose Sharks head coach was slapped with a $25,000 fine for “inappropriate conduct” during Saturday’s heated game against Utah Hockey Club.

Warsofsky didn’t want to elaborate on what he did on Saturday, but he confirmed that it was related to the officiating.

“I’m not going to get into what happened. We’re moving on. Emotions, emotional sport, and we’re going to move on,” he said. “Get ready for tonight.”

From the Sharks’ perspective, it looked like the referees missed Kevin Stenlund boarding Macklin Celebrini and Logan Cooley hitting Mikael Granlund in the head, at minimum, in a 4-3 loss.

Warsofsky is known as a fiery coach.

“It’s something that I’m trying to get better at," Warsofsky said. "That’s kind of who I am. At the same time, I’m passionate, I wear my emotions on my sleeve. Sometimes it gets the best of me, but at the end of the day, I gotta have our players’ back. And that’s not gonna change. Do I wish I used different words or whatnot? But at the end of the day, we’re all in this together as a group, myself, the coaches, the trainers, the equipment staff, the players, and I’m gonna have our players’ back.”

