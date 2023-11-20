SJ Sharks

Hughes has goal and assist as Canucks beat Sharks 3-1

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

J.T. Miller and Sam Lafferty also scored to help Vancouver end its second two-game skid of the season. Thatcher Demko finished with 27 saves.

Thomas Hertl had a goal for San Jose, which lost for the fourth time in five games since a two-game win streak after an 0-10-1 start. The Sharks fell to 0-8-0 away from home. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves.

San Jose appeared to get on the scoreboard first in the second period as William Eklund put it past Demko in the crease, only for it to be overturned for goalie interference after a challenge.

Hughes opened the scoring, firing a wrist shot past Blackwood with 6:53 left in the second period. It was his career high-tying eighth of the season, matching his totals in 2019-20 and 2021-22. He now has 31 points, tops in the NHL.

Lafferty’s short-handed goal with 1 second left in the second period made it 2-0. Lafferty won the puck in the Sharks’ corner from Hertl, and after Teddy Blueger’s shot was denied, Lafferty scored on the rebound.

San Jose pulled within one on the power play with Hertl converting on a pass from Calen Addison only 48 seconds into the third period.

Miller then tipped in a rebound of Brock Boeser's shot at 7:10 of the third to make it 3-1.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop to mark the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. He was the second royal to attend a Canucks game, with Queen Elizabeth II having taken part in a ceremonial puck drop in a preseason game between the Sharks and Canucks in 2002.

Sharks: At Seattle on Wednesday night.

Canucks: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

