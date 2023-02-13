Super Bowl

No, Rihanna Did Not Get Paid For Her Epic 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Here's Why

Rihanna was back on stage during the Super Bowl, but she didn't leave with a paycheck

By NBC 5 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rihanna, sporting a red ensemble and a brand-new baby bump, set the world aflame Sunday during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The 34-year-old star, who welcomed a baby last May with rapper A$AP Rocky, performed some of her greatest hits during the highly anticipated live performance -- Rihanna's first in six years -- in front of some 100 million viewers worldwide.

And though the show has already received plenty of praise on social media and beyond, there's one thing it didn't get: a paycheck.

Did the NFL Pay Rihanna to Perform At Halftime?

You may be thinking that the NFL will be willing to pay top dollar to get such an iconic lineup of halftime performers. The truth is, artists that perform at a Super Bowl halftime historically make nothing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” 

If They Don't Get Paid, What's In it For the Artists?

While halftime performers don’t get a paycheck from the NFL for their time and efforts, ultimately, they reap financial benefits through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb 2

Ranking the 15 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows in History

celebrity couples 19 hours ago

See How A$AP Rocky Was Rihanna's Biggest Cheerleader at the 2023 Super Bowl Show

How Much Do Super Bowl Halftime Shows Cost?

While Super Bowl performers are not paid by the NFL, the production details can be quite pricey. Whether it’s for fireworks, LED panels or extravagant entrances, here are some of the most notable halftime shows we have seen and the costs involved:

  • 2001: Aerosmith, NSYNC, $11 million
  • 2007: Prince, $12 million
  • 2013: Beyoncé, $600,000
  • 2017: Lady Gaga, $10 million
  • 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, $13 million

Who Performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Last Year?

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured an iconic lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFLSuper Bowl 57
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us