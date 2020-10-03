Raiders

Rodney Harrison ‘absolutely' Thinks Raiders' Johnathan Abram Can Be Great

By Las Vegas Review-journal

Why Harrison believes Abram 'absolutely' can be great safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From the moment NBC Sports NFL analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison saw Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, he made a strong impression.

“When he first came into the league and I saw him last year on ‘Hard Knocks,’" Harrison said. "I was like, ‘I like this kid. I like his aggressiveness. His confidence.’"

But Harrison also saw some things Abram needed to work on if he wanted to become one of the great NFL safeties.

"But he also seemed just a little too cocky," Harrison continued. "I understand the arrogance, but that should come from a quiet place. You don’t have to announce to the world how good you are."

