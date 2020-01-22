Silver and Black Formally Announce Name Change to Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders started scrubbing Oakland from their name a few weeks back. Taking the city's name off social media accounts was the most public step. Then the team removed the word from the top of their Alameda training facility, where the organization will conduct business into July.

There were some legal maneuverings already in the works, and all that was prelude to this.

The Silver and Black's affiliation has formally changed.

They are now the Las Vegas Raiders.

We all knew that was going to happen. The team applied for relocation to Las Vegas and the league approved it with a 31-1 vote back in March 2017. The Raiders remained in Oakland, with that name attached, for three seasons while their state-of-the-art stadium was being built just off the Las Vegas Strip.

On Wednesday afternoon, in front of the in-construction Allegiant Stadium, Nevada governor Steve Sisolak formally announced their new name. The announcement was made with owner Mark Davis, team president Marc Badain, several players in attendance, including quarterback Derek Carr, right tackle Trent Brown and tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders will formally move to Las Vegas after training camp in Napa, when their new training facility in nearby Henderson, Nev. will be complete.

The Silver and Black will execute free-agent signings, run the NFL draft and conduct their offseason program in Alameda. The team is scheduled to play in Las Vegas starting in the preseason.