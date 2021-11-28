DeMarcus Cousins

Report: Bucks Signing DeMarcus Cousins to One-Year Deal

By Max Molski

DeMarcus Cousins is joining the defending champions.

The veteran center reportedly plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-year deal.

The deal is non-guaranteed, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Cousins has not played yet during the 2021-22 NBA season. His latest action came last season when he split time with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. He played seven playoff games with the Clippers as they fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals.

The Bucks will be Cousins’ sixth NBA team. Along with the Clippers and Rockets, Cousins has also played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors. Milwaukee is the first Eastern Conference organization to bring in Cousins.

For his career, Cousins has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game on his way to four All-Star appearances.

