Tennis legend Roger Federer thrilled about Laver Cup coming to SF

San Francisco will be welcoming another major sporting event a year from now. The Laver Cup tennis tournament is coming to Chase Center.

Tennis great Roger Federer, a co-creator of the Laver Cup, is staying in San Francisco for the first time this week, and he told NBC Bay Area he couldn’t be more excited about the tournament coming to the city in 2025.

He says San Francisco’s sports teams, especially the Golden State Warriors, have put the city on the map as a destination for sports fans.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the report in the video above and the full interview with Federer in the video below.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, staying in San Francisco for the first time this week, talks with Ginger Conejero Saab about the Laver Cup coming to the city in 2025.