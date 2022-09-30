Russell Wilson has great response to dig from Eli Manning originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Russell Wilson's response to a dig from Eli Manning was much better than the commercial for his Subway sandwich.

When asked on Wednesday about the joke Manning recently made at Wilson's expense, the Denver Broncos quarterback brought up his career record against the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"You talking about Chad Powers? Yeah, you know, I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers," Wilson said, referencing Manning's viral undercover Penn State walk-on character.

"Listen, I think it's part of the game, man," Wilson added. "Those guys are having fun. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I've always looked up to those guys. So I'm not stressed about it."

Russell Wilson clapped back at Eli Manning 😂pic.twitter.com/sEH4MPCRgB — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 28, 2022

During ESPN's "ManningCast" of Monday night's Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, Eli said the Broncos should have paid their punter "$235 million instead of Wilson." The comment came one day after Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10 times in an ugly 11-10 Broncos win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]."



Eli Manning 💀💀💀💀

pic.twitter.com/YoF9UWNniP — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2022

Manning walked back the comment the next day, saying he wasn't trying to take a shot at Wilson and that it was "obviously a very outrageous joke."

“I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” Manning told Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke -- because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

But even Manning admitted that Wilson's comeback was good.

Well played Russell…Well played https://t.co/o5eAWlNiJB — Eli Manning (@EliManning) September 29, 2022

Wilson is correct by the way: he does indeed hold a 3-0 record against Manning. As a member of the Seattle Seahawks, Russell defeated Manning's Giants in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

While the Broncos are 2-1 after winning two straight, it's been a rough start offensively for Wilson and Co. They'll look to get on track when they visit the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.