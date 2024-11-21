Sharks and San Jose to honor Joe Thornton

San Jose Sharks fans are getting ready to honor a legend on the ice as the team and South Bay city are holding a "Joe Thornton Retirement Weekend."

Festivities starts on Thursday at San Jose City Hall, where Mayor Matt Mahan and others will officially declare Saturday "Joe Thornton Day."

On Friday, Thornton will take part in the 2024 Legends Game at the Tech CU Arena. The team will also retire his No. 19 jersey on Saturday night at the Shark Tank.

All fans attending Saturday's game will receive a commemorative puck with a Joe Thornton 19 retirement logo, which will also open up to reveal special memories in Sharks history, team spokesman Doug Bentz said.

Thornton will be the second player to have his number retired by the Sharks, joining Patrick Marleau. Thornton retired last October after a 24-year NHL career.