Sharks' Two Goals in Seven Seconds Sets Franchise Record

The Sharks set a franchise record on Tuesday night, scoring two goals in a ridiculous seven seconds of game action during their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.

First, it was Radim Simek that gave the Sharks a 3-2 lead with 14:33 remaining in the second period on an impressive slap shot.

Simek starts the second period with a goalpic.twitter.com/rV7u3DymjO — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 29, 2021

Seconds later, Jeffrey Viel grabbed the loose puck and put one in to double the Sharks' lead.

Vielâs goal was just seven seconds after Simekâs â¦ the fastest two goals in team history ð¤¯



pic.twitter.com/zQLAyzKRZd — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 29, 2021

While the Sharks made franchise history with the rapid pair of goals, San Jose is the third team this season to score two goals in such a short span.

The @SanJoseSharks became the third team to score two goals in a span of seven seconds or fewer this season, joining the Lightning (0:05 on Nov. 30) and Maple Leafs (0:07 on Dec. 7).#NHLStats: https://t.co/qr2tHWj7fn pic.twitter.com/X2kw2rTzHz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 29, 2021

Tuesday marks the Sharks' first game since the NHL's league-wide pause on Dec. 22 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.