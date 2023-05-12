Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs With Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens signs with Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Simone Biles is now a cheesehead.

The Olympian's husband Jonathan Owens, who is set to enter his fifth season in the NFL, signed with the Green Bay Packers on Friday.

GO PACK GO 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fUKUJZot26 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"GO PACK GO," Biles tweeted with photos of the newlyweds at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Owens, a 27-year-old safety, is coming off his best season after spending his first four years with the Houston Texans. He started all 17 games for the Texans last season and was second on the team with 84 solo tackles and 125 total tackles.

"New beginnings," Owens tweeted Friday with cheese emojis and photos.

Biles and Owens, after having a courthouse wedding in Houston on April 22, held another celebration and ceremony during a destination wedding in Cabo on May 6.

The newest Packer and the seven-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast soon could be moving north from Houston.

Biles has already asked for some advice from her fellow cheeseheads.

please send all green bay recommendations!!!!! food, things to do, etc https://t.co/rd9o7oO687 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 12, 2023

"please send all green bay recommendations!!!!! food, things to do, etc," she tweeted.