How to Watch Olympic Trials Coverage on NBC Bay Area

NBC Olympics is bringing you record coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials in the lead up to the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan, which will take place July 23 through Aug. 8. You can catch much of this Olympic Trials coverage right here on NBC Bay Area starting June 12 and continuing through the 27th.

Here's a guide to what we'll be carrying on NBC Bay Area:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Saturday, June 12

Diving: 4-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. on NBC

Coverage includes: Women's Springboard Final and Men's Platform Final

Athletes to watch: Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook and David Dinsmore

Sunday, June 13

Swimming: 8-9 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 5:30-7 p.m. on NBCSN)

Diving: 7-8 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. on NBC

Diving coverage includes: Men's Springboard Final and Women's Platform Final

Swimming coverage includes: Men's 400m Individual Medley Final, Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals, Men's 400m Freestyle Final, Women's 400m Individual Medley Final and Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Carson Foster, Regan Smith, Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Kelsi Dahlia and Melanie Margalis.

Monday, June 14

Swimming: 8-9:30 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Women's 100m Butterfly Final, Men's 200m Freestyle Final, Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, Men's 100m Breaststroke Final, Women's 400m Freestyle Final, Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals and Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Regan Smith, Kelsi Dahlia, Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson, Cody Miller, Kevin Cordes, Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Kathleen Baker, Olivia Smoliga and Phoebe Bacon

Tuesday, June 15

Swimming: 8-9:30 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals, Men's 200m Freestyle Final, Women's 100m Backstroke Final, Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals and Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, Kathleen Baker, Olivia Smoliga, Phoebe Bacon, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Melanie Margalis, Kathleen Baker and Madisyn Cox.

Wednesday, June 16

Swimming: 8-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Women's 200m Freestyle Final, Men's 200m Butterfly Final, Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals, Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinal, Women's 200m Individual Medley Final and Women's 1500m Freestyle Final

Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Luca Urlando, Hali Flickinger, Regan Smith, Katie Drabot, Melanie Margalis, Kathleen Baker and Madisyn Cox

Thursday, June 17

Swimming: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Men's 800m Freestyle Final, Men's 200m Breaststroke Final, Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals, Women's 200m Butterfly Final, Men's 100m Freestyle Final, Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals and Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Josh Prenot, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Hali Flickinger, Regan Smith, Katie Drabot, Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Ryan Lochte, Chase Kalisz, Carson Foster and Michael Andrew

Friday, June 18

Swimming: 9-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6-7 p.m. on NBCSN)

Track & Field: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 7-10 p.m. on NBCSN)

Swimming coverage includes: Women's 200m Breaststroke Final, Men's 200m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals, Men's 200m Individual Medley Final, Women's 100m Freestyle Final and Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Track & Field coverage includes: First round of Men's and Women's 400m, Women's High Jump Qualifying, Women's 1500m First Round, Men's 800m First Round, Men's Shot Put Qualifying/Final, Women's 100m First Round

Athletes to watch: Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, Ryan Lochte, Chase Kalisz, Carson Foster, Michael Andrew, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, Allyson Felix, Michael Norman, Vashti Cunningham, Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Nikki Hiltz, Donovan Brazier, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs and Sha'Carri Richardson

Saturday, June 19

Swimming: 9-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Track & Field: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 8-10 p.m. on NBCSN)

Swimming coverage includes: Men's 100m Butterfly Final, Women's 200m Backstroke Final, Women's 800m Freestyle Final, Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals, Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Track & Field coverage includes: Men's Pole Vault Qualifying, Women's 100m Hurldes First Round, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's 100m First Round, Women's 100m Semifinals/Final, Women's 1500m Semifinals, Men's 800m Semifinals, Women's 400m Semifinals, Men's 400m Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Sam Kendricks, Keni Harrison, Will Claye, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Donavan Brazier, Allyson Felix and Michael Norman

Sunday, June 20

Swimming: 8-9 p.m.

Track & Field: 9-11 p.m.

Swimming coverage includes: Men's 50m Freestyle Final, Women's 50m Freestyle Final and Men's 1500m Freestyle Final

Track & Field coverage includes: Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semifinals/Final, Women's Steeplechase First Round, Women's 400m Final, Men's 400m Final and Women's 100mH Semifinals/Final

Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel, Vashti Cunningham, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Emma Coburn, Allyson Felix, Michael Norman, Fred Kerley and Keni Harrison

Monday, June 21

Track & Field: 8-9 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 7-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 1500m Final and Men's 800m Final

Athletes to watch: Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Nikki Hiltz, Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy

Thursday, June 24

NOTE: On this day, Gymnastics and Track & Field coverage will be broadcast only on NBCSN from 6:30 p.m. to midnight

Friday, June 25

Gymnastics: 8-10 p.m. on NBC (additional Track & Field coverage 5-8 p.m. on NBCSN)

Coverage includes: Women's Gymnastics Night 1

Athletes to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles

Saturday, June 26

Gymnastics: 4-6 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 304 p.m. on Olympic Channel)

Track & Field: 9-11 p.m. on NBC

Gymnastics coverage includes: Men's Gymnastics Night 2

Track & Field coverage includes: Women's Hammer Throw Final, Women's Pole Vault Final, Men's 110mH Semifinals/Final, Women's 400mH Semifinals, Men's 400mH Final, Women's 200m Final and Men's 200m Semifinals

Athletes to watch: Sam Mikulak, DeAnna Price, Sandi Morris, Grant Holloway, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Allyson Felix, Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles

Sunday, June 27