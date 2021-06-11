How to Watch Olympic Trials Coverage on NBC Bay Area

NBC Olympics is bringing you record coverage of the U.S. Olympic Trials in the lead up to the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan, which will take place July 23 through Aug. 8. You can catch much of this Olympic Trials coverage right here on NBC Bay Area starting June 12 and continuing through the 27th.
Here's a guide to what we'll be carrying on NBC Bay Area:
Saturday, June 12
- Diving: 4-6 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. on NBC
- Coverage includes: Women's Springboard Final and Men's Platform Final
- Athletes to watch: Sarah Bacon, Kassidy Cook and David Dinsmore
Sunday, June 13
- Swimming: 8-9 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 5:30-7 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Diving: 7-8 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. on NBC
- Diving coverage includes: Men's Springboard Final and Women's Platform Final
- Swimming coverage includes: Men's 400m Individual Medley Final, Women's 100m Butterfly Semifinals, Men's 400m Freestyle Final, Women's 400m Individual Medley Final and Men's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Carson Foster, Regan Smith, Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Kelsi Dahlia and Melanie Margalis.
Monday, June 14
- Swimming: 8-9:30 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Women's 100m Butterfly Final, Men's 200m Freestyle Final, Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinals, Men's 100m Breaststroke Final, Women's 400m Freestyle Final, Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals and Women's 100m Backstroke Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Regan Smith, Kelsi Dahlia, Claire Curzan, Torri Huske, Caeleb Dressel, Lilly King, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, Andrew Wilson, Cody Miller, Kevin Cordes, Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Kathleen Baker, Olivia Smoliga and Phoebe Bacon
Tuesday, June 15
- Swimming: 8-9:30 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals, Men's 200m Freestyle Final, Women's 100m Backstroke Final, Men's 100m Backstroke Final, Women's 100m Breaststroke Final, Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals and Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, Kathleen Baker, Olivia Smoliga, Phoebe Bacon, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Melanie Margalis, Kathleen Baker and Madisyn Cox.
Wednesday, June 16
- Swimming: 8-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Women's 200m Freestyle Final, Men's 200m Butterfly Final, Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals, Men's 200m Breaststroke Semifinal, Women's 200m Individual Medley Final and Women's 1500m Freestyle Final
- Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Luca Urlando, Hali Flickinger, Regan Smith, Katie Drabot, Melanie Margalis, Kathleen Baker and Madisyn Cox
Thursday, June 17
- Swimming: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Men's 800m Freestyle Final, Men's 200m Breaststroke Final, Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinals, Men's 200m Backstroke Semifinals, Women's 200m Butterfly Final, Men's 100m Freestyle Final, Women's 200m Breaststroke Semifinals and Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Josh Prenot, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Hali Flickinger, Regan Smith, Katie Drabot, Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Ryan Lochte, Chase Kalisz, Carson Foster and Michael Andrew
Friday, June 18
- Swimming: 9-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6-7 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Track & Field: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 7-10 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Swimming coverage includes: Women's 200m Breaststroke Final, Men's 200m Backstroke Final, Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals, Men's 200m Individual Medley Final, Women's 100m Freestyle Final and Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals
- Track & Field coverage includes: First round of Men's and Women's 400m, Women's High Jump Qualifying, Women's 1500m First Round, Men's 800m First Round, Men's Shot Put Qualifying/Final, Women's 100m First Round
- Athletes to watch: Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, Ryan Lochte, Chase Kalisz, Carson Foster, Michael Andrew, Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, Allyson Felix, Michael Norman, Vashti Cunningham, Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Nikki Hiltz, Donovan Brazier, Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs and Sha'Carri Richardson
Saturday, June 19
- Swimming: 9-10 p.m. (additional coverage 6:30-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Track & Field: 10-11 p.m. (additional coverage 8-10 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Swimming coverage includes: Men's 100m Butterfly Final, Women's 200m Backstroke Final, Women's 800m Freestyle Final, Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals, Women's 50m Freestyle Semifinals
- Track & Field coverage includes: Men's Pole Vault Qualifying, Women's 100m Hurldes First Round, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's 100m First Round, Women's 100m Semifinals/Final, Women's 1500m Semifinals, Men's 800m Semifinals, Women's 400m Semifinals, Men's 400m Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Sam Kendricks, Keni Harrison, Will Claye, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Donavan Brazier, Allyson Felix and Michael Norman
Sunday, June 20
- Swimming: 8-9 p.m.
- Track & Field: 9-11 p.m.
- Swimming coverage includes: Men's 50m Freestyle Final, Women's 50m Freestyle Final and Men's 1500m Freestyle Final
- Track & Field coverage includes: Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semifinals/Final, Women's Steeplechase First Round, Women's 400m Final, Men's 400m Final and Women's 100mH Semifinals/Final
- Athletes to watch: Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel, Vashti Cunningham, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Emma Coburn, Allyson Felix, Michael Norman, Fred Kerley and Keni Harrison
Monday, June 21
- Track & Field: 8-9 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 7-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 1500m Final and Men's 800m Final
- Athletes to watch: Jenny Simpson, Shelby Houlihan, Elle Purrier, Nikki Hiltz, Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy
Thursday, June 24
- NOTE: On this day, Gymnastics and Track & Field coverage will be broadcast only on NBCSN from 6:30 p.m. to midnight
Friday, June 25
- Gymnastics: 8-10 p.m. on NBC (additional Track & Field coverage 5-8 p.m. on NBCSN)
- Coverage includes: Women's Gymnastics Night 1
- Athletes to watch: Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles
Saturday, June 26
- Gymnastics: 4-6 p.m. on NBC (additional coverage 304 p.m. on Olympic Channel)
- Track & Field: 9-11 p.m. on NBC
- Gymnastics coverage includes: Men's Gymnastics Night 2
- Track & Field coverage includes: Women's Hammer Throw Final, Women's Pole Vault Final, Men's 110mH Semifinals/Final, Women's 400mH Semifinals, Men's 400mH Final, Women's 200m Final and Men's 200m Semifinals
- Athletes to watch: Sam Mikulak, DeAnna Price, Sandi Morris, Grant Holloway, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Allyson Felix, Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles
Sunday, June 27
- Track & Field: 7-8:30 p.m. on NBC
- Gymnastics: 8:30-11 p.m. on NBC
- Track & Field coverage includes: Women's 400mH Final, Women's 800m Final, Men's 1500m Final and Men's 200m Final
- Gymnastics coverage includes: Women's Gymnastics Night 2
- Athletes to watch: Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin, Raevyn Rogers, Athing Mu, Matthew Centrowitz, Noah Lyles and Simone Biles