Olympic Zone: Understanding Sport Climbings, Robot Mascots and More

Brooke Raboutou describes sport climbing's three disciplines

Sport Climbing makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. Rutledge Wood finds out what it takes to climb to the top of this sport.

Meet the robot Olympic mascots winning hearts in Tokyo

The new face of the Olympics is electronic! Athletes are competing with robots to win fans at these Games. Rutledge Wood meets robotic mascots and finds out what it takes to operate one.

Gus Kenworthy visits inaugural Olympic skateboarding final

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy roots on Nyjah Huston and Yuto Horigome in the Olympic final for men's street skateboarding. Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

How Nebraska's Jordan Larson became "The Governor"

Volleyball player and Nebraska native was nicknamed "The Governor" by her teammates after a funny fan interaction in Thailand.

The beauty and balance of Japanese bonsai trees

Anne Thompson experiences a moment of zen as she visits a bonsai art museum and receives a lesson in how to train a bonsai tree.