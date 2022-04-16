NBA

Twitter Explodes to Jordan Poole's Incredible Warriors NBA Playoff Debut

By Ali Thanawalla

Steph Curry's return to the Warriors' lineup was the story of the day Saturday, but Jordan Poole stole the show in Golden State's Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets.

In his NBA playoff debut at Chase Center, Poole started in place of Curry, who was on a minutes restriction, and finished with a game-high 30 points in the 123-107 win.

Poole's breakout regular season carried over into the first half of the game against the Nuggets as he led all scorers with 17 spectacular points.

But in the second half, Poole kept firing, nailing a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The third-quarter Poole party set Twitter ablaze.

The 22-year-old finished the game 9-of-13 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Poole already was in line for a massive payday after a sensational third NBA season, but playing this well on the big stage that is the playoffs will cement the notion that the Warriors need to sign him to a rookie extension.

