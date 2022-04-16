Twitter Explodes to Jordan Poole's Incredible Warriors NBA Playoff Debut

Twitter explodes after Poole's incredible NBA playoff debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's return to the Warriors' lineup was the story of the day Saturday, but Jordan Poole stole the show in Golden State's Game 1 win over the Denver Nuggets.

In his NBA playoff debut at Chase Center, Poole started in place of Curry, who was on a minutes restriction, and finished with a game-high 30 points in the 123-107 win.

Poole's breakout regular season carried over into the first half of the game against the Nuggets as he led all scorers with 17 spectacular points.

But in the second half, Poole kept firing, nailing a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

ITâS A PLAYOFF POOLE PARTY ð¦pic.twitter.com/x1AxNwpyVm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2022

Think JP likes the playoffs âpic.twitter.com/kn4BMEigFi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2022

This move by JP ð¤©pic.twitter.com/SDDCYU1obI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2022

A work of art ð¨ pic.twitter.com/HsrEpXSwK7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2022

The third-quarter Poole party set Twitter ablaze.

Jordan Poole has outplayed his contract this season by $23.4M.



He is rookie extension eligible this offseason@profitxai pic.twitter.com/EDktOZ7zxB — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 17, 2022

We will see if Poole breaks the trend of non max players signing an extension at the beginning of FA.



In the past 4 seasons, only Robert Williams signed a non max extension within the first month of FA.



If you are not a max player, there seems to be a 3 month holding period. https://t.co/Ck3WVPr3Uc — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) April 17, 2022

If Poole goes nuclear like this GS the most dangerous team that can push Phoenix — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 17, 2022

I feel like Poole has 45 lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 17, 2022

Jordan Poole needs everyone to settle down pic.twitter.com/5x2L5xTfVN — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 17, 2022

YESTERDAYS PRICE IS NOT TODAYS PRICE — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) April 17, 2022

The national rate of inflation has nothing on the rapidly increasing cost of Jordan Poole. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) April 17, 2022

it's crazy because i had no idea jordan poole was the greatest basketball player who ever lived — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 17, 2022

Steph and Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/ErhOLrZnS3 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 17, 2022

The 22-year-old finished the game 9-of-13 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Poole already was in line for a massive payday after a sensational third NBA season, but playing this well on the big stage that is the playoffs will cement the notion that the Warriors need to sign him to a rookie extension.