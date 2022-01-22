Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Wild Win Vs. Packers, Epic Blocked Punt

Twitter reacts to 49ers' epic blocked punt, wild win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Somehow, someway, the 49ers did it again.
After trailing the Green Bay Packers for the entirety of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field, the 49ers pulled off the upset in dramatic fashion.
Trailing 10-3 with 4:50 remaining in regulation, San Francisco's special teams unit blocked a Packers' 4th-and-18 punt, resulting in a game-tying touchdown.
With the game tied, the 49ers' defense stepped up once again, forcing a Packers punt on 4th-and-16 on the resulting Green Bay drive.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense got the ball back with 3:20 remaining, needing to march down the field, drain the clock and walk off with a win, which is exactly what they did.
For the third week in a row, the 49ers have upset an opponent on the road to further their playoff journey. It's never easy, nor is it pretty either. But somehow they get it done, beating the Packers 13-10 in fridgid temperatures.
The 49ers will now advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will play the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccanears and Los Angeles Rams game.