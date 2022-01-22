Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Wild Win Vs. Packers, Epic Blocked Punt

Twitter reacts to 49ers' epic blocked punt, wild win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Somehow, someway, the 49ers did it again.

After trailing the Green Bay Packers for the entirety of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round Game at Lambeau Field, the 49ers pulled off the upset in dramatic fashion.

Trailing 10-3 with 4:50 remaining in regulation, San Francisco's special teams unit blocked a Packers' 4th-and-18 punt, resulting in a game-tying touchdown.

PUNT IS BLOCKED, GAME IS TIED ð±pic.twitter.com/1zj05F27oY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

That is the first blocked punt return TD in 49ers playoff history.



The Packers have actually given up one, also at Lambeau Field (2002 Wild Card vs Falcons). pic.twitter.com/hIb5M7TXZc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 23, 2022

The NFLâs worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history â¦ and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal. pic.twitter.com/bJvPtHYXkQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022

Mood at Lambeau pic.twitter.com/Vn3jSnzXtT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 23, 2022

Holy shit. The Packersspecial teams are astonishingly bad. All season. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 23, 2022

CRAZY! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 23, 2022

With the game tied, the 49ers' defense stepped up once again, forcing a Packers punt on 4th-and-16 on the resulting Green Bay drive.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense got the ball back with 3:20 remaining, needing to march down the field, drain the clock and walk off with a win, which is exactly what they did.

NINERS WIN! NINERS WIN!pic.twitter.com/kXGx8XkQti — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo finished tonight with a 57.1 passer rating



That's the lowest passer rating by a QB in a road playoff win since 2011, when Aaron Rodgers won at Soldier Field with a 55.4 https://t.co/K6yJ9zvBen pic.twitter.com/hpHLxjhKad — ProFootballReference (@pfref) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is 0-4 in the playoffs vs the team that was supposed to draft him. pic.twitter.com/hUiF7H9rSq — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 23, 2022

We'll take NFC Championship-bound teams for $1,000 ð pic.twitter.com/taiv1oUcYQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

Special teams has been a problem for @packers all year long and Matt LeFleur never fixed it. But Iâm the end, it comes down to @AaronRodgers12. No matter the issues, the weather conditions or the opponent, youâre suppose to get it done. He DIdNâT. Just 10 pts? Unacceptable.#Bad — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 23, 2022

the 49ers will win the Super Bowl — timthetatmanð (@timthetatman) January 23, 2022

Tough as nails @49ers — gabe kapler (@gabekapler) January 23, 2022

For the third week in a row, the 49ers have upset an opponent on the road to further their playoff journey. It's never easy, nor is it pretty either. But somehow they get it done, beating the Packers 13-10 in fridgid temperatures.

The 49ers will now advance to the NFC Championship Game, where they will play the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccanears and Los Angeles Rams game.