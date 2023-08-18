The path to Paris starts in San Jose when the country's best gymnasts compete in the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

Competition is expected to be intense as athletes battle for top spots heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics. While results will not determine who will go to Paris, it will provide a glimpse of what Team USA could look like.

Here's a breakdown on what to know about the competition that will also be aired on NBC Bay Area.

When is the US Gymnastics Championships?

The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will kick off Thursday, Aug. 24, at San Jose's SAP Center. It will feature four days of competition ending on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The SAP Center is located at 525 W. Santa Clara St.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the event are still available via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices leading up to the championships were going for as low as $10 and up to $80 a piece depending on the section and day.

How to watch the US Gymnastics Championships

Coverage of the championships will be broadcasted on CNBC and NBC Bay Area:

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug 26: Sr. Men Day 1 replay on CNBC

1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Sr. Women Day 1 replay on CNBC

4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Sr. Men Day 2 LIVE on CNBC

9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Sr. Men Day 2 replay on NBC Bay Area

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Sr. Women Day 2 replay on NBC Bay Area

For a full list of live streams available, visit the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Live page.

Schedule for US Gymnastics Championships

Here's a breakdown of how the competitions will roll out:

11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Junior Men Day 1

5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Senior Men Day 1

12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Junior Women Day 1

5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Senior Women Day 1

10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Junior Men Day 2

4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Senior Men Day 2

10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Junior Women Day 2

3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Senior Women Day 2

Who are the big names we can expect to see at the championships?

Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee headline a talented list of American gymnasts competing. In addition, established champions like Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, and World Championships medalists Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello are scheduled to compete.

Meanwhile in the men's competition, Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus and reigning U.S. still rings champion Donnell Whittenburg, and 2021 pommel horse world champion Stephen Nedoroscik are joined by a new wave of college athletes, led by World Championships all-around finalist Asher Hong of Stanford and five-time Junior Pan American Championship gold medalist Fred Richard of Michigan.

List of Bay Area athletes competing in US Gymnastics Championships

A total of 147 gymnasts have qualified to compete at the championships in San Jose. Here are the local athletes scheduled to compete:

Women's artistic

Nola Matthews, 16, from Gilroy

Tiana Sumanasekera, 15, from Pleasanton

Emma Malabuyo, 20, from Milpitas

Myli Lew, 16, from Belmont

Ally Damelio, 14, from San Mateo

Tyler Turner, 14, from San Jose

Men's artistic

Asher Hong, 19, from Stanford University

Khoi Young, 20, from Stanford University

Riley Loos, 22, from Stanford University

Curran Phillips, 23, from Stanford University

Brody Malone, 23, from Stanford University

Jeremy Bischoff, 21, from Stanford University

Brandon Briones, 22, from Stanford University

Taylor Burkhart, 20, from Stanford University

J.R. Chou, 22, from Stanford University

Ian Gunther, 23, from Stanford University

Brandon Nguyen, 21, from Elk Grove and Stanford

Tyler Shimizu, 20, from Newark and UC Berkeley

Blake Sun, 24, from Stanford University

Colt Walker, 22, from Stanford University

