The path to Paris starts in San Jose when the country's best gymnasts compete in the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Competition is expected to be intense as athletes battle for top spots heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics. While results will not determine who will go to Paris, it will provide a glimpse of what Team USA could look like.
Here's a breakdown on what to know about the competition that will also be aired on NBC Bay Area.
When is the US Gymnastics Championships?
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will kick off Thursday, Aug. 24, at San Jose's SAP Center. It will feature four days of competition ending on Sunday, Aug. 27.
The SAP Center is located at 525 W. Santa Clara St.
Are tickets still available?
Tickets for the event are still available via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices leading up to the championships were going for as low as $10 and up to $80 a piece depending on the section and day.
How to watch the US Gymnastics Championships
Coverage of the championships will be broadcasted on CNBC and NBC Bay Area:
- 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug 26: Sr. Men Day 1 replay on CNBC
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Sr. Women Day 1 replay on CNBC
- 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Sr. Men Day 2 LIVE on CNBC
- 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Sr. Men Day 2 replay on NBC Bay Area
- 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Sr. Women Day 2 replay on NBC Bay Area
For a full list of live streams available, visit the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Live page.
Schedule for US Gymnastics Championships
Here's a breakdown of how the competitions will roll out:
- 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Junior Men Day 1
- 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Senior Men Day 1
- 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Junior Women Day 1
- 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Senior Women Day 1
- 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Junior Men Day 2
- 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Senior Men Day 2
- 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Junior Women Day 2
- 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Senior Women Day 2
Who are the big names we can expect to see at the championships?
Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee headline a talented list of American gymnasts competing. In addition, established champions like Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, and World Championships medalists Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello are scheduled to compete.
Meanwhile in the men's competition, Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus and reigning U.S. still rings champion Donnell Whittenburg, and 2021 pommel horse world champion Stephen Nedoroscik are joined by a new wave of college athletes, led by World Championships all-around finalist Asher Hong of Stanford and five-time Junior Pan American Championship gold medalist Fred Richard of Michigan.
List of Bay Area athletes competing in US Gymnastics Championships
A total of 147 gymnasts have qualified to compete at the championships in San Jose. Here are the local athletes scheduled to compete:
Women's artistic
- Nola Matthews, 16, from Gilroy
- Tiana Sumanasekera, 15, from Pleasanton
- Emma Malabuyo, 20, from Milpitas
- Myli Lew, 16, from Belmont
- Ally Damelio, 14, from San Mateo
- Tyler Turner, 14, from San Jose
Men's artistic
- Asher Hong, 19, from Stanford University
- Khoi Young, 20, from Stanford University
- Riley Loos, 22, from Stanford University
- Curran Phillips, 23, from Stanford University
- Brody Malone, 23, from Stanford University
- Jeremy Bischoff, 21, from Stanford University
- Brandon Briones, 22, from Stanford University
- Taylor Burkhart, 20, from Stanford University
- J.R. Chou, 22, from Stanford University
- Ian Gunther, 23, from Stanford University
- Brandon Nguyen, 21, from Elk Grove and Stanford
- Tyler Shimizu, 20, from Newark and UC Berkeley
- Blake Sun, 24, from Stanford University
- Colt Walker, 22, from Stanford University
Comcast is an official partner for USA Gymnastics and is the parent company of NBCUniversal and NBC Bay Area.