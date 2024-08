US Open Day 1: Latest men's and women's draw results

The final grand slam championship of the professional tennis season, the U.S. Open, is off and running.

Here's a look at who advanced and who didn't so far at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Day 1 men's singles, first round results

Ugo Humbert (17), France, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Ben Shelton (13), United States, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Dominic Stricker, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 7-5, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Hugo Grenier, France, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Juncheng Shang, China, def. Alexander Bublik (27), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (8), Norway, def. Bu Yunchaokete, China, 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin (28), Australia, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Jan Choinski, Britain, 6-2, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz (12), United States, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Jiri Lehecka (32), Czechia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (29), Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Maks Kasnikowski, Poland, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, def. Kyrian Jacquet, France, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti (18), Italy, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Adam Walton, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4.

Day 1 women's singles, first round results

Wang Yafan, China, def. Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, 6-2, ret.

Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Donna Vekic (24), Croatia, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Erika Andreeva, Russia, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Diane Parry, France, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Elina Svitolina (27), Ukraine, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, def. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 7-5.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Paula Badosa (26), Spain, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-0.

Maya Joint, Australia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-4, 7-5.

Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-1, 7-5.

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, 6-4, 6-1.

Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

What's the schedule for Day 2?

Here's the schedule for Day 2 action of the tournament. Key matchups at Arthur Ashe Stadium include:

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Li Tu of Australia

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland against Kamilla Rakhimova

No. 1 seed Janik Sinner of Italy against Mackenzie MacDonald of the U.S.

No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula against fellow American Shelby Rogers

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.