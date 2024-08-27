US Open Tennis

US Open Day 2: Latest men's and women's draw results

By NBC Bay Area staff and The Associated Press

Iga Swiatek
Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

U.S. Open competition on the second day of the final grand slam championship of the professional tennis season is underway today.

Here's the schedule for Day 2 action at the U.S. Open. Key matchups at Arthur Ashe Stadium include:

  • No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Li Tu of Australia
  • No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland against Kamilla Rakhimova
  • No. 1 seed Janik Sinner of Italy against Mackenzie MacDonald of the U.S.
  • No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula against fellow American Shelby Rogers

Here's a look at who else advanced and who didn't at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. We'll update this page with more results as they come in later today.

Day 2 men's singles, first round results

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik, Czechia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (19), Canada, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Alejandro Tabilo (22), Chile, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-5.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Timofey Skatov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Day 2 women's singles, first round results

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (25), Russia, def. Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.

Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Katie Boulter (31), Britain, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Danielle Collins (11), United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.

