US Open Day 2: Latest men's and women's draw results

U.S. Open competition on the second day of the final grand slam championship of the professional tennis season is underway today.

Here's the schedule for Day 2 action at the U.S. Open. Key matchups at Arthur Ashe Stadium include:

No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Li Tu of Australia

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland against Kamilla Rakhimova

No. 1 seed Janik Sinner of Italy against Mackenzie MacDonald of the U.S.

No. 6 seed Jessica Pegula against fellow American Shelby Rogers

Here's a look at who else advanced and who didn't at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. We'll update this page with more results as they come in later today.

Day 2 men's singles, first round results

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik, Czechia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (19), Canada, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

David Goffin, Belgium, def. Alejandro Tabilo (22), Chile, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-5.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Timofey Skatov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Day 2 women's singles, first round results

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (25), Russia, def. Taylah Preston, Australia, 6-2, 6-0.

Jessika Ponchet, France, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 0-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Katie Boulter (31), Britain, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Danielle Collins (11), United States, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.