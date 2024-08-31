US Open Day 6: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 6 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and on tap is the completion of third round action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Saturday at the US Open?

No. 6 Jessica Pegula opens the day session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at noon EDT. Sinner will then play a day match on Ashe for the third time this week, facing Australia's O'Connell. Play on the other courts begins at 11 a.m., with two-time Grand Slam finalist Paolini, after playing just three points in her last match before her opponent was injured, back in Louis Armstrong Stadium against Putintseva. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek plays her first night match of this U.S. Open at 7 p.m. EDT on Ashe against No. 25 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, followed by 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev against No. 31 Flavio Cobolli.

Here's a look at who has advanced today so far. (For Day 5 results click here.)

Day 5 men's singles, third round results

Day 5 women's singles, third round results

Day 5 men's doubles, second round results

Day 5 women's doubles, second round results

Day 5 mixed doubles, second round results

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

With pre-tournament favorite Carlos Alcaraz's loss on Thursday in the second round, Novak Djokovic became the favorite to win the U.S. Open men's singles championship, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The defending champion was at +138, followed by No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner +175 and No. 4 Alexander Zverev (+450). Sinner is a -10000 favorite Saturday against Christopher O'Connell, who is +1350. Botic van de Zandschulp, the 74th-ranked player who upset Alcaraz, is an underdog again Saturday. He is listed at +350 against No. 25 seed Jack Draper, at -450. No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini, in her first third-round match at the U.S. Open, is slightly favored at -150 against No. 30 Yulia Putintseva at +115.

What is the U.S. Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.