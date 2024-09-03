US Open Day 9: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 9 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and the start of quarterfinal action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Tuesday at the US Open?

The year's last Grand Slam tournament moves into the quarterfinals on Tuesday, with two women's matches and two men's matches. No. 13 seed Emma Navarro, who eliminated 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, takes on No. 26 Paula Badosa in the day's first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon EDT. That will be followed by No. 4 Alexander Zverev, the 2020 runner-up in New York, against No. 12 Taylor Fritz. At night, starting at 7 p.m. EDT, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who lost to Gauff in last year's final, takes on Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen, before No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov meets No. 20 Frances Tiafoe.

The full Day 9 schedule of play is posted here at the US Open website.

Below is a look at today's scores so far. (For Day 8 results click here.)

Day 9 men's singles, quarterfinal results

Day 9 women's singles, quarterfinal results

Day 9 men's doubles, quarterfinal results

Day 8 women's doubles, quarterfinal results

Day 8 mixed doubles, semifinal results

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

Dimitrov is a slight money-line favorite for his quarterfinal against Tiafoe on Tuesday, listed at -155, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Tiafoe is at +125. Zverev, at -175, is a somewhat bigger favorite in his match against Fritz (+140). Badosa, listed at -130, is favored against Navarro (+105), while Sabalenka is the day’s biggest favorite in the singles matches, at -350 against Zheng (+250). No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the favorite to leave with the men’s championship at +110, followed by Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at +300. Sabalenka, at +150, is the pick for the women’s title, ahead of 2022 champion Iga Swiatek, listed at +220.

What is the U.S. Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.