US Open Day 8: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 8 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and round of 16 action in men's and women's singles.

Who plays Monday at the US Open?

Jessica Pegula, the No. 6 seed, plays No. 18 Diana Shnaider to open the day session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with their match scheduled to begin at noon EDT. The winner of that match gets the winner of the Swiatek-Samsonova match. Medvedev and Borges then follow for their fourth-round match. The two No. 1 seeds are in action for the night session on Ashe. The women play first at 7 p.m. ET, with Sinner and Paul to follow.

Play in Louis Armstrong Stadium begins at 11 a.m. ET with the Muchova-Paolini match. They will be followed by No. 25 Jack Draper against Tomas Machac, and then two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki against No. 22 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. The all-Australian fourth-round match between No. 10 Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson wraps up the Armstrong schedule in a match that won't begin before 5 p.m.

See the full Day 8 schedule of play here.

Below is a look at who has advanced so far today. (For Day 7 results click here.)

Day 8 men's singles, round of 16 results

Jack Draper (25), Britain, def. Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Day 8 women's singles, round of 16 results

Karolina Muchova, Czechia, def. Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Diana Shnaider (18), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Day 8 men's doubles, third round results

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Adam Pavlasek (14), Czechia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (6), Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Day 8 women's doubles, round of 16 results

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (10), Russia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (5), Australia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova (11), Czechia, 6-2, 6-4.

Day 8 mixed doubles, third round results

Check back soon for updates.

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are strong favorites to win their fourth-round matches Monday and set up a U.S. Open quarterfinal rematch of Sinner's victory in the Australian Open final, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The top-ranked Sinner is -650 in his match against No. 14 Tommy Paul, who is +400. Medvedev, the No. 5 seed and 2021 U.S. Open champion, is -800 against unseeded Nuno Borges, who is listed at +500. Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek is at -900 for her fourth-round match against No. 16 Liudmila Samsonova, while a matchup of past French Open finalists has Karolina Muchova (-150) favored against No. 5 seed Jasmine Paolini (+115).

What is the U.S. Open schedule for the rest of the tournament?

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

—Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

—Sept. 7: Women’s Final

—Sept. 8: Men’s Final

What does the current bracket look like?

For live updates and latest bracket results, visit USOpen.org.